Leclerc leads US FP2 marked by 2023 tire test – Formula 1 News

The second free practice for the United States GP in formula 1 closed the Friday (21) of track activities in the Circuit of the Americasin Austin, and finally carried out the tire test of Pirelli, postponed in Japan due to rain. The training had an extra half hour, this time. In the end, Charles Leclerc led and finished the day as the fastest.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

It was, however, the most boring training session of the year for those who watched in the stands or on television. As prototype tires for 2023 were distributed in profusion, 17 of the 20 drivers spent full time on them. Thus, information about what each one did was scarce, almost none.

Aside from Leclerc, only two other drivers used regular tires: Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo. It is not a coincidence that the three were out of the car in FP1, when they gave a place to drivers who are not part of the grid. Even so, the trio’s appearance on the track on current tires lasted less than 30 minutes. Bottas was second fastest, followed by Ricciardo.

Apart from these, the top-10 also had Carlos Sainz, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez.

O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the United States GP LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, FP3 is scheduled for 4pm [de Brasília, GMT-3]while the classification starts at 19:00.

Charles Leclerc was one of the few to ride on 2022 tires in FP2 (Photo: Ferrari)

Check out how TL2 went:

The temperature was still approaching 30°C for the second free practice of the day in Austin, capital of the US state of Texas. The asphalt was a little higher, at 36°C, but the fact was that the sun continued to bathe the track during extended training. The second free session of the weekend was a legacy left over from Japan, where rain on Friday prevented FP2 from being extended by 30 minutes for testing of Pirelli’s 2023 tyres.

Despite the extra minutes in relation to natural training, the pilots did not fly for a long time and soon left to open the work on the track. And they didn’t negotiate much either: at the beginning, Charles Leclerc, who was out of FP1 for having the car given to Robert Schwartzman, did a better lap than Carlos Sainz to lead earlier: 1min36s810.

Leclerc’s return came on soft tyres. The Monegasque was joined by Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo, the latter on medium tyres, as drivers who decided to use this year’s tires after being out of FP1. Leclerc soon switched to medium, while Ricciardo moved to softs. The other 17 drivers on the grid started work with new Pirelli tyres.

The curiosity was for what types of tires. Pirelli did not tell teams which tires they were getting, so that all suits would be tested. But because of the nature of practice and testing, there wasn’t much to take away from the first half-hour. Except that Sainz almost lost control of the car at one point and joked on the Ferrari radio. “Tokyo Drift”, he said, remembering the film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Daniel Ricciardo in the late afternoon in Austin (Photo: McLaren)

After about 30 minutes, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Bottas also got on the test tire wave. So an absolute mystery: it was not possible to know who was doing what and what the back times meant. Sainz was fourth overall and was the fastest of those who took to the track on only 2023 tires. Mick Schumacher was fifth, with Haas.

The most emotional moment of the training so far was when Kevin Magussen announced on the Haas radio that “there was something loose between my legs”. That’s right! And he had to go back to the pits for the team to find out what was shaking in the cockpit.

With an hour already gone, Leclerc, Bottas and Ricciardo followed in the top three. Sainz, Schumacher, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez formed the top-10. Pérez, by the way, was punished, as was Guanyu Zhou, for the exchange of components of the power unit and would lose five positions on the starting grid on Sunday.

And, yes, the null rhythm would be carried to the end. No happy hour this time: the top-10 wouldn’t change from there, just as the noteworthy incidents would evaporate further. End of story, Leclerc leader.

Paddockast #170: How far can Verstappen go in F1 after a dominant double championship?

Formula 1 2022, United States GP, Austin, FP2:

1 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:36,810 36 two V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:37,525 +0,715 37 3 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:37,627 +0.817 40 4 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:38,232 +1,422 26 5 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:39,507 +2,697 26 6 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:39,547 +2,737 26 7 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 1:39,575 +2,765 26 8 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:39,698 +2,888 26 9 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT 1:39,840 +3,030 26 10 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT 1:39,852 +3,042 26 11 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:40,084 +3,274 24 12 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT 1:40,178 +3,368 26 13 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:40,562 +3,752 26 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:40,664 +3,854 26 15 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:40,806 +3,996 26 16 AND OCON alpine 1:41,310 +4,500 26 17 F ALONSO alpine 1:41,334 +4,524 26 18 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:41,853 +5,043 26 19 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:41,857 +5,047 26 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:42,317 +5,507 26 Time 107% 1:43,587 +6,777

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.