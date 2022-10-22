Lenny Kravitz asks daughter to convince Channing Tatum to get him a role in ‘Magic Mike 3’ – Monet

+



Musician Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Lenny Kravitz asked his daughter Zoë Kravitz to convince her boyfriend Channing Tatum to give him a role in the new movie in the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, which is due to hit theaters next year.

The 58-year-old rocker, known for his enviable physique for his age, that is, still ready to star in a story about male strippers, told the entire family “mockery” to the American website Entertainment Tonight. “Well, I figured your boyfriend might give me a job,” he told his daughter, who played Catwoman in the latest version of ‘Batman’.

Musician Lenny Kravitz with his daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz (Photo: Instagram)

Kravitz, however, admitted that he may have missed his chance, as the shooting of the third feature has been completed and this will probably be the last film in the series. But he promised to leave his options open: “You can always have a number four.”

Actor Channing Tatum in a scene from Magic Mike XXL (2015) (Photo: Playback)

Even though his dream of joining the sexy franchise is unlikely to come true, the Grammy-winning rocker insisted on the importance of keeping in shape. “I eat well. I take care of my body, my mind, my spirit, all of that. It is very important to keep taking care of yourself.”

The artist also told a little about his experience recording his latest project ‘Armed Wedding’, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge – for him, it was like being at a summer camp.

Musicians and actors Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Instagram)

“We were playing music. On Saturdays we had a movie day, in which we would watch a production by those who were in the cast”, he recalled. “So there we are, sitting in this little movie theater in a house with Jennifer Coolidge watching ‘Best of the Show’ (2000) or Cheech [Marin] watching ‘Burning Everything’ (1978). A lot of people hadn’t seen some of each other’s movies, so it was a lot of fun.”

Musician Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The songwriter of the hit ‘Fly Away’ admitted that he still has the gas to invest in his music career, not changing much compared to his beginnings in the 80s. ‘I’m still inspired. And I still love going to the studio as much as I did when I was in high school. The magic of what can happen, what can be created, and exposing whatever I’m going through,” Kravitz said.

“It’s always exciting to do that – to play new music and share it with people, that’s why I write.”

Jennifer Lope and Josh Duhamel in Armadoz (Picture: Disclosure)

‘Armed Wedding’, the next film with the participation of Kravitz, deals with the marriage of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel), who are reunited with their families on an island to celebrate the big moment, but are surprised by kidnappers.

This makes the lovebirds need to act to save their families from danger, bringing back the memory of when they fell in love with each other. Check out the trailer below.