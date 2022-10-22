Light show with 80 drones draws attention in the sky of Campo Grande

Aircraft controlled by intelligence were programmed abroad for the unprecedented action in the state

Image formed in the sky of the Capital can be seen from afar (Photo: Cyro Clemente)

Who passed by Avenida Afonso Pena, at the height of Shopping Campo Grande, on the night of this Friday (21), noticed a light show, forming elements in the sky of the city. The action is part of the inauguration of the tower of The Place Corporate, the corporate complex of the construction company Plaenge.

Controlled by artificial intelligence from abroad and not by pilots, as usual, the drones were used in an unprecedented way in the state, to scribble the sky, drawing the name and logo of the enterprise and a heart with the acronym CGR inside.

“A schedule is made outside the country, configuring the flight plan for each of the 80 aircraft. All are programmed to fly and form in the sky. At the time of takeoff I just hit enter and I have no further action. So we brought to Anac something that did not exist, which is a pilotless multidrone operation”, explained the coordinator responsible for the work with the drones, Carlos Eduardo Gomes.

Tonight’s action in Campo Grande, which caught the attention of the population, took place above 110 meters high, forming images almost 150 meters away from the ground, with the 80 drones about 1.5 meters away from each other. , no collision or accidents.

Check out the image gallery:

