Liverpool lose to lantern Nottingham Forest entitled to “ex-law” | english football

In the opening of the 13th round of the Premier League, Liverpool visited the bottom Nottingham Forest and had a great upset: 1-0 for the hosts. And a defeat entitled to the “law of the ex”, as striker Awoniyi, author of the only goal of the match, started his career at the Reds.

+ View the updated Premier League table

1 of 2 Taiwo Awoniyi scores Forest goal over Liverpool — Photo: REUTERS Taiwo Awoniyi scores a goal for Forest over Liverpool – Photo: REUTERS

With the result, Liverpool, which came from two consecutive victories (one of them over City), continues with 16 points, outside the G-4, in seventh position. Nothingham Forest, meanwhile, won again after nine games and reached nine points. Thus, momentarily, he left the lantern to Leicester, which is still playing in the round.

Jürgen Klopp’s team returns to the field next Wednesday to face Ajax in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

After a goalless first half and few emotions, the second half started more lively. Mainly for the hosts who, at nine, opened the scoring with Nigerian striker Awoniyi. The curious side is that the Forest player started at Liverpool’s base.

2 of 2 Roberto Firmino regrets missed chance during Forest v Liverpool – Photo: REUTERS Roberto Firmino regrets missed chance during Forest v Liverpool – Photo: REUTERS

Four Brazilians on the field

Coming back from injury, left-back Renan Lodi started on the bench and entered the second half. On the Liverpool side, Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson were starters. The Brazilian goalkeeper even made at least two difficult saves that prevented Forest from increasing the score.