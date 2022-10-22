Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s Fiancé, Takes 13-Year-Old Daughter to Europe Tour for the First Time, Delights Fans with Rare Clicks – Monet

+



Machine Gun Kelly shares photos with her 12-year-old daughter (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Musician Machine Gun Kelly, 32, took his 13-year-old daughter for the first time to accompany him on tour in Europe. Megan Fox’s fiancé enchanted his followers by sharing rare photos with the young woman, who already shows she’s full of style.

The information was published by the Daily Mail this Saturday (1), which echoed the rocker’s last post on his Instagram, where he has almost 10 million followers.

MGK posted several photos at once and captioned, “It’s my daughter’s first tour of Europe.” Teenager Casie appears in five of the nine images shared by the American artist, including in tourist spots such as the Louvre Museum in Paris. Megan Fox, of course, is also present in the clicks.

In the comments, fans loved the musician’s various records with his daughter, mainly because he doesn’t usually expose the young woman on social media. “She’s growing up so fast!” observed one. “MGK and Casie might be the most iconic father and daughter in the entire industry right now,” the fan suggested. “She is very beautiful”, praised the netizen.

See the full post:

Casie is the product of Machine Gun Kelly’s previous relationship with Emma Cannon. He is currently engaged to 36-year-old actress Megan Fox.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been together since June 2020, when they announced their relationship; they met on the set of the movie ‘Midnight on Switchgrass’. In January, the musician proposed to the actress.

Megan Fox shows off a sexy look for Beyoncé’s birthday party (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

On Tuesday, the ‘Transformers’ and ‘Girl from Hell’ actress divided opinions with a revealing look in cropped pants she chose for a fashion week event in Milan.

In the images, Megan paired the cropped, crocodile-print Kim Shui pants with a small Joah Brown top, flannel shirt, high heels, and a red hat.

