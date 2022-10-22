Man convicted of killing girlfriend, biting body and flushing toilet

A 46-year-old man who killed his 25-year-old girlfriend was sentenced to 70 years in prison in Mexico. He bit the girl’s body and threw pieces into the toilet. The sentence comes as Mexico begins to implement tougher laws to end femicide in the country.

Erik Francisco Robledo was convicted by a judge of the Oriente Men’s Prison in Mexico after being found guilty of the femicide of his girlfriend, Ingrid Escamilla, 21 years his junior, on February 9, 2020.

At the time, acting as a civil engineer, he reportedly told police he murdered the 25-year-old before skinning and dismembering her corpse and flushing body parts and internal organs down the toilet.

According to the police, neighbors called the SSC (Secretariat of Citizen Security) when they saw the man leaving the building where he lived, covered in blood.

Images recorded at the time of the arrest show Robledo in a car, with bandages on his head and blood on his chest as he allegedly talks to a police officer.

In the video, he says, “We started arguing and fighting. She said she wanted to kill me and I told her to do it. She took a knife and I told her to do it at once. She stabbed me once and I told her to do it. stronger. And she tried twice more”.

When asked why he dismembered his girlfriend’s body, he replied, “I didn’t want anyone to know. I used the same knife she attacked me with. I threw pieces of her body down the toilet because I felt embarrassed.”

Gender violence prosecutor Nelly Montealegre said the case was treated as a femicide because the victim had a relationship with her alleged killer.

Ingrid Escamilla allegedly filed a complaint against her partner in July 2019 before dropping the charges.

She was a master’s student in tourism business administration and often described herself on social media as a girl who enjoys adventure, pets and nature.

Robledo was arrested immediately after the murder, but the hearing was adjourned to two years later.

26 hearings later

The court case lasted over 26 hearings and finally came to an end yesterday. Robledo was found guilty and sentenced to 70 years in prison, the maximum sentence a criminal can get in Mexico.

“We have obtained a sentence of 70 years in prison against the defendant after proving his criminal responsibility in the femicide of the young woman”, announced the Attorney General of Justice of Mexico City, after the hearing.

Robledo also received a hefty fine to cover funeral expenses and additional compensation for the victim’s family.

After the sentence was announced, Antelma Vargas, Ingrid’s mother, said she was satisfied with the judge’s decision, because, in her opinion, from the decision, it will be possible to obtain justice for the victims of femicide. Getting the maximum penalty against femicide has been one of Ingrid’s family’s main goals since her death.

“I feel satisfied, although it won’t bring my daughter back to life, but for those people who are living these processes that we’ve lived for so long, who don’t give up, who don’t lose faith, let them fight until they reach their goal, because they can,” he said.