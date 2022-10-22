Manchester City have casualties against Brighton; see the likely lineup

Credit: Publicity/Manchester City

Manchester City x Brighton will face each other this Saturday (22) at 11:00 (Brasília time) at the Etihad Stadium, for the Premier League. In the last round, the team led by Pep Guardiola was defeated in the classic against Liverpool and needs to react in their domains.

Manchester City lineup against Brighton

At the moment, the Citizens appear in second position with 23 points, while Arsenal now leads with 27. This weekend, Manchester City need to win and hope for a stumble from the Gunners to reduce the distance in the table.

Despite the setback in the previous game, City are the big favorites in the upcoming duel. Brighton have not won for four matches, with two defeats and two draws. Guardiola praised coach De Zerbi.

“They are so dynamic as a team. They have amazing players, MacAlister, March, Gross. All of them have incredible quality and are amazing in small spaces. I just watched the last two games he played here. He is already playing the way he wants to play. His impact on England will be huge”. said Guardiola.

Among the absences are Walker, Phillips and Stones, all injured.

Manchester City’s probable lineup against Brighton is as follows: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

DATASHEET



Date and time: 10/22/2022 at 11 am

Place: Etihad Stadium, Manchester (ENG)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

PROBABLE SCALINGS



MANCHESTER CITY (Coach: Pep Guardiola)

Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

BRIGHTON (Coach: Roberto De Zerbi)

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard; Lallana, Gross; Welbeck.