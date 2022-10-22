Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne stir up trouble in Argentina and photographer is hospitalized

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne wreaked havoc this weekend in Argentina and they became involved in a great confusion. One paparazzo tried to take pictures of the actress and the model and ended up being attacked and hospitalized urgently. The photographer filed a complaint with the police.

Margot Robbie jumps out of a car in progress

According to TMZ, Margot and Cara were leaving a restaurant in Buenos Aires and heading to a car that was waiting for them at the door of the place, when they were surprised by the paparazzo who immediately started shooting “invading personal space” of the two, according to a source. The situation will have scared the driver of the car that started immediately. The problem is that Delevingne was already inside the vehicle.While Robbie would be halfway out of the car. The actress had toaltar so as not to be seriously injured. Still, with Margot on the floor, the photographer will have continued to take pictures. At that moment, two friends of the movie star will have appeared and intervened in the confusion, assaulting the paparazzi. They were arrested by the police and charged with assault.

the photographer’s version

According to the Argentine press, the photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquerasuffered a open elbow fracture and head injuries. Images of the paparazzo in the hospital and the moment he was rescued at the scene of the incident circulate on the internet, as you can see here.

In an interview with the Infobae portal, Pedro Orquera another version of the facts. “Psychologically I am very shaken and distressed. I suffered from unusual violence and filed a lawsuit with the police”, begins by saying. “When they left the restaurant and were about to get in the car, they found the doors locked and they were scared. And so I got the pictures,” she says. Nonetheless, the two friends will have arrived . “They wanted to take my machine,” she says.

Orchestra came to flee, but was caught by one of the men as he was about to get into a taxi. “They came after me and caught me. I don’t know which one it was, but jumped up and threw me to the ground and I hit my arm. It was horrible. The camera flew and I I saw my exposed arm bone, the hemorrhage, and he couldn’t move his arm. I lost consciousness,” she describes. “It’s the first time this has happened to me, a brutal beating, an act of violence of this nature. Luckily, I was able to recover the camera and I have the photographs,” he says.

So far, there has been no reaction or communication from Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne. On social media, you can read insulting comments to both.

Photos: Instagram reproduction.