Mário Bittencourt announces “Com Amor e Com Vigor!” to run for Fluminense’s election | fluminense

The president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, announced this Friday, through his social networks, the ticket “Com Amor e Com Vigor!” (excerpt from the tricolor anthem), with which he will run for re-election at the club. The official also announced an open event to launch his candidacy next Tuesday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), in the main hall of the headquarters, in Laranjeiras.

In addition to the launch, the representative will introduce the members of the new management. In his post, he cited as merits of the management the obtaining of the Centralized Regime of Executions (RCE) and the Debt Clearance Certificates (CNDs), obtained last Thursday. Mário also stated that he wants a new term in order to continue “to follow the path that took Fluminense back to the top shelf of Brazilian football.”

According to the club’s statutes, every election must take place in the second half of November. And, as usual, it’s always on a Saturday. With that, there are two options for dates: the 19th and 26th. As the 26th will be in the middle of the World Cup (including Brazil debuts two days earlier, against Serbia), internally there is a preference to be on the 19th.

In addition to Mário Bittencourt, the election of Fluminense takes shape with three other pre-candidates. Also lawyers Ademar Arrais, Marcelo Souto and Rafael Rolim will compete for the position of president of the club in the triennium 2023-2025.

“In the first term, we adopted credibility, stability and austerity as pillars, principles that guided all decisions. With organization and hard work, we returned to the top tier of Brazilian football, regained our leading role in classics; we lifted the cup and pride returned We’ve improved, but it’s still not enough. We want more. Much more.

In the administrative and financial areas, we have also advanced. We organized our bills, paid the Labor Act punctually and, finally, with the achievement of the Centralization of Executions Regime, we stopped the attachments that every day hindered the club’s routine. With the equating of tax liabilities, we reached the CNDs, enabling the club to participate in public tenders and develop incentivized projects. To continue in Maracanã. In marketing, we also made important advances, such as the record number of adhesions to the Sócio Futebol program, launched after hearing the opinion of more than 12,000 tricolors in a survey. Today there are more than sixty thousand members.

And we can go even further. Therefore, my team and I decided to apply for another mandate, so that we can continue to walk the path that led to the Fluminense back to the top shelf of Brazilian football.

To learn about our plans and help us to continue taking care of the club responsibly, we invite you to learn about our ideas and proposals for the next three years, at the open event to launch our candidacy. I count on your presence, because you, tricolor fan, are the reason for being of Fluminense.

