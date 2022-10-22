Matthew Perry Reveals How Important Jennifer Aniston Was To His Fight With Alcohol – 10/22/2022

It’s no secret that Matthew Perry has lived through dark moments throughout his career, especially after Chandler Bing’s huge success on the sitcom Friends. Since the series was shot over ten years, there was no way the cast couldn’t become good friends, right?

And that’s exactly what happened, at least between Matthew and Jennifer Aniston, who at the time, lived Rachel in the plot. The actress knew about the problems her colleague was facing with alcohol and one fine day she decided it was time to confront him. According to information published by E! News, a part of the actor’s book that will be released next Friday, the 28th, tells the story, but he gave some details to journalist Diane Sawyer.





At the time, the actor consumed countless pills a day and combined it all with a liter of vodka, but he took a nice tug on Jennifer’s ear that seems to have scared him enough for him to seek some kind of help.

She confronted me and said: We know you’re drinking. Imagine how terrifying that moment was.

Despite having had his secret wide open, the actor understood all the concern and today thanks for the help that his friend Jenny gave him.

She was the one who reached out the most. I am very grateful to her for that.

And if you think the two would have been a good couple, know that Matthew thought so too! The actor admitted that he was very much in love with his friend even before they debuted together, but that she never wanted anything.

I was immediately hooked by her. How could it not be? I liked her and I got the feeling that maybe she was a little intrigued, maybe that was something.

After being accepted in the role of Chandler, he thought it was the perfect time to call Jennifer and admit that she was the first person he was telling the big news to, but then things got a little awkward between them.

I could feel the ice forming through the phone. Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong way… And I only compounded the mistake by asking her out. She declined, which made it very difficult to date her, but she said she would love to be my friend, and I complicated the situation by saying: We can’t be friends! Very early on in the production of Friends, I realized that I was still in love with Jennifer Aniston. Our greetings and goodbyes became awkward. And then I wondered, how long can I look at her? Is three seconds a long time?

