Matthew Perry says Jennifer Aniston helped fight drugs

Friends since they starred together in “Friends”, Matthew Perry, 53, confessed that Jennifer Aniston has always been a good friend and helped him in the fight against drugs. Recently, the star announced that he nearly died from substance abuse.

In an interview that will air on October 28, with Diane Sawyer, the actor talked about the performance of the sitcom colleague in her battle for sobriety. At the time, he said she confronted him, saying that everyone knew he was drinking too.

“Imagine how scary that moment was. She was the person who reached out the most. I’m so grateful to her for that,” he said in the interview trailer.

The eternal Chandler Bing had a scare at the age of 49, when his drug abuse almost led to his death, after his colon exploded. In a coma for two weeks, the artist was in the hospital for five months, having to wear a colostomy bag and receiving only a “2% chance of living” from doctors.

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing in your heart and lungs. And it’s called Ave Maria. Nobody survives that,” he told People.

In this process of sobriety, Matthew Perry had the support of a therapist and friends, such as Jennifer Aniston, who encouraged him to give up drugs and alcoholism. In his book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”, scheduled for release on November 1, the actor still details his battle with addiction.