Mayfair Witches | Anne Rice adaptation suffers release date change

AMC recently revealed that the Mayfair Witches series, which adapts Anne Riceunderwent a change in its premiere date.

The series, originally slated to air on a Thursday, January 5th, was pushed back to Sunday, January 8th.

The information came with the release of the new teaser, which also confirms that the series will air on the TV channel. AMCand not just on the streaming service AMC+as previously reported.

Check out the new teaser from Mayfair Witches below:

The series will star Alexandra Daddario of True Detective and Percy Jackson.

Read more about Mayfair Witches:

Mayfair Witches is an adaptation of The Lives of the Mayfair Witchesone of Anne Rice’s main books.

It is worth remembering that AMC will also launch a series of Interview with the Vampireadapting another acclaimed work by the writer.

In the story, Daddario plays an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heiress of a family of witches.

As she struggles with her newfound powers, she must deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario You are at a good point in your career. She recently appeared in The White Lotus, the popular HBO series.

Another HBO production that featured the actress is True Detectivewith the star appearing in the first season, which is the most praised to date.

Mayfair Witches will arrive on AMC on January 8, 2023.

For now, it is not known which channel will broadcast the series in Brazil.