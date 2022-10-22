Meet Balerion, House Targaryen’s Mightiest Dragon

Last week, the ninth episode of House of the Dragon took everyone by surprise through the most requested element in the series: dragons. During the coronation of aegon, Rhaenys comes out of the ground and destroys the whole place. Many fans waited for a great moment in the greatest Daenerys style, with a resounding dracary! Unfortunately that didn’t happen, but the episode introduced us to Balerion.

A few minutes before appearing mounted on her dragon, Rhaenys visit the tomb of an old Targaryen dragon, whose gigantic skull is used as decoration. After all, who was that creature and why is its head seen as imposing by the Targaryen family?

balerion

Also called black terror, Balerion was a dragon of House Targaryen that was ridden by King Aegon I during the War of Conquest. It was also used by kings Maegor I and Viserys Iin addition to briefly by the princess Aerial Targaryen. His name was a tribute to a god of the Valyrian religion, birthplace of the dragon. Balerion was one of the five dragons chosen by Aenar Targaryen to Dragonstone during the Doom of Valyria.

He was the largest of all Targaryen dragons, having lasted over 200 years. Its teeth were so long they were the size of swords, while its jaws were large enough to swallow a mammoth whole. The name Black Dread came from the fire that came out of its mouth, black as its scales. The dragon’s wingspan was such that stories told that entire cities fell under Balerion’s shadow.

aegon

Seeking to conquer the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon claimed Balerion for himself and rode the dragon in all his combats, which ensured him victory in all of them. It was with him that Aegon committed a slaughter and murdered the entire Hoare House at Harrenhal, burning his entire castle. Another well-known episode was the extinction of the gardener housealongside four thousand men who burned to death under the flames of the three Targaryen dragons: Vhagar, Meraxes and balerion.

According to the old songs, it was Balerion’s fire that forged the Iron Throne at the end of the War of Conquest, melting the weapons of all Aegon’s enemies.

The future

After Aegon’s death, Maegor claimed Balerion for himself, using the dragon in a similar way to his father: to conquer and to destroy. He even killed his own nephew using the creature in the Battle at the Gods Eye.

Aerea Targaryen claimed the dragon in AD 54 and with it it even disappeared for a year. King Jaehaerys I Targaryen tried to locate Balerion offering rewards for information from the two, but to no avail. The duo returns two years later, with Balerion arriving in the courtyard of the Red Keep with Aerea on his back, sick and scarred.

The last person chosen to ride the dragon was Viserys I, who at the time was a prince. Even after Balerion’s death in AD 94. Viserys remained faithful to his old friend and never took another dragon for himself.

Game of Thrones vs. House of the Dragon

There were 18 dragon skulls in total present in the throne room of the Red Keep, with emphasis on Balerion’s head, the largest of them. After the Usurper’s War, King Robert I Baratheon ordered the skulls to be taken to a dank basement, seeking to hide the power the Targaryens had brought with them for years.

When Tyrion Lannister visited the capital for the wedding of his sister Cersei, the HBO series made a point of the moment Tywin’s bastard identified with the creatures. Daenerys, determined to retake her family’s throne, names her three ships Vhagar, Meraxes and Balerion, to tell the world that the dragons have returned.

The greatest dragon to fly the Seven Kingdoms has been instrumental in Targaryen hegemony on the Iron Throne for years, opening the door to what we know in the future with the arrival of Daenerys. To get an idea of ​​Balerion’s size, page 4Bridge made a comparison between him and Drogon, the chosen one of Emilia Clarke’s character.

House of the Dragon will display its last episode of the first season this Sunday (24).