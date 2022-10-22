Nathan stays out of Santos’s squad for classic against Corinthians

Santos will not have the right-back Narhan in the classic against Corinthians, scheduled for this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasilia time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The 21-year-old player was left out of the list due to Orlando Ribeiro’s technical choice, as determined by the Sports Gazette.

The commander summoned Madson and Auro to the position. With that, the tendency is for Madson to be the starter of Peixe against Timão.

Nathan was announced by Alvinegro Praiano on August 5th, but took a while to debut due to physical problems. The side only made his first commitment to the white shirt on September 5, when he entered the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Goiás.

Since then, he has been gaining more and more space in the cast. He assumed the starting position in the 2-0 victory over Athletico-PR. In the sequence, he followed among the starting 11 in the clashes with Internacional and Atlético-MG. Against Galo, however, he was sent off in stoppage time.

After serving suspension in the rout against Juventude, Nathan returned to start against Red Bull Bragantino, but left in the first half, by choice of Orlando Ribeiro. In his place, Madson entered.

Against Corinthians, therefore, Nathan was not even listed. Thus, the player hopes to win a chance again next Tuesday, when Santos visits Flamengo.

