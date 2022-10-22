Neuer, Müller and four more: Matthäus lists Germany’s highlights for the World Cup | world Cup

+ See the 2022 World Cup table

Lothar Matthäus, World Cup ambassador, in the group draw — Photo: Disclosure

Asked about the prominent names of the team that will be led by Hansi Flick, he listed six important players.

– Neuer, for his experience and quality as a goalkeeper. You need a good goalkeeper to win titles and Manuel has already shown in the 2014 World Cup what he is capable of. It’s like Sepp Maier in 1974. Kimmich, who plays in a position where you have more influence on the pitch, this is something I can confirm from my personal experience. You have to keep one eye in front and one eye behind. Clear, Thomas Müller also. He’s like a coach on the field. He leads the team and organizes the attack. He is fantastic for Bayern and for the national team.

– A player like Gundogan is also important, and not to mention Rüdiger too, after all the experience he’s gained in the last three years. All the success and confidence he gained playing for Chelsea is now playing for a big club like Real Madrid. These are examples, but that doesn’t mean the others aren’t important. Up until musiala will be important for selection in its own way, if it wants to go far in the competition. He’s the kind of player who can make a difference in the final third.”

For Matthäus, a World Cup title is something that marks a player’s career.

Lothar Matthäus in 1990 — Photo: Ronny Hartmann/Bongarts/Getty Images

– It is the greatest achievement in world football in my opinion. It’s like the Euro Cup, but with the best national teams in the world participating. I think it’s the most important trophy a football player can win. A Champions League is also fantastic, something I’ve never been able to do, but it’s a competition that happens every year.