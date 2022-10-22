New dimension: Google tests remote encounters with holographic projections of participants

Google is developing a project that will take remote meetings to the next level. No more voice-only calls or videoconferencing meetings. The business will get more and more realistic, with 3D representations of the participants. At least those are the plans of Project Starline, an initiative in the testing phase, but which is increasingly gaining importance within the technology giant. So get ready: the little buddy next door will be a hologram-like avatar in the third dimension.

According to posts on Google blog, the novelty was already being tested in the company, and is now being installed in 100 partner corporations, based on software and hardware advances to “allow friends, family and co-workers to feel together, even when they are in cities or countries many different”. The Starline Project is presented as a “magic window” that allows for a natural and close, “eye to eye” conversation between people in different locations.

The innovation, therefore, promises to work as a radical advance in video calling tools, through cutting-edge research in digital vision, artificial intelligence, spatial audio and real-time understanding. The system works in a kind of telepresence booth, through which hyper-realistic 3D images are transmitted, creating a sensation of volume and depth. “The effect promotes the feeling that the person is sitting in front of you, as if they were here”, says the text.

Reports from those who tested the innovation were positive and enthusiastic, describing a “realistic and impressive” experience. Google has not yet said whether it intends to commercialize the novelty, and whether it is targeting the corporate or private world. In addition to work meetings and reunions between family members or friends, another promising use for Starline can be in the health area, allowing for accurate and effective consultations through remote consultations.

“As we build the future of hybrid work together with our business partners, we envision how Project Starline can help employees forge stronger bonds, physicians form meaningful connections with patients, and vendors make deeper connections with customers and consumers. ,” the statement said.

“We want the experience to be natural, as if the person were sitting in the same room. Broadly, we want to enable workforces to feel energized and productive when collaborating remotely.”