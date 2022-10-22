new privacy function arrives on the platform

If you’ve ever felt compelled to reply to someone for fear of being treated arrogantly while online. This is about to end, because the Meta group, the messenger admin, decided to make some changes.

Anyone who wants to can now disable the ”Online” status, preventing contacts from seeing their access in real time. Although strange, this also avoids unnecessary charges related to unanswered chats.

See too: WhatsApp made a change, but few users noticed the change

It took a while, but it arrived!

The long-awaited opportunity to prevent others from noticing whether you are messing with WhatsApp or not has finally arrived. WABetaInfo even released some announcements involving testing the beta versions, showing that the final stage of development was near. Certain corrections must be made, but most iOS users and android enjoy the latest benefits.

How to use WhatsApp in Incognito Mode

To make your profile more secret, keeping it anonymous, don’t forget to go to ”Settings” and select ”Privacy” changes. Before changing the browsing status, select the ”Nobody” option under ”Last Seen”. In this way, it is enough to define that in ”Online” the system will follow what was chosen in this mechanism that hides information.

Improve your experience

The company wants the user experience to be the best, providing some peace of mind by preventing friends, family and employers from exaggerating the use of other people’s social networks. Considering this position, it is clear that data security goes beyond the concern restricted to hacker attacks, but includes the guarantee of well-being on the internet, with the use of digital resources.

Remember that the function of hiding the ”Online” status must be done by the user who wants to keep this information hidden. If you haven’t noticed any additional functionality, check if the Whatsapp is updated in your app store, Apple Store or Play Store.