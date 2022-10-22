New Russian attacks trigger power cuts in several regions of Ukraine – News









New Russian attacks on Saturday against infrastructure in western Ukraine caused power cuts in several regions of the country, operator Ukrenergo and Ukrainian authorities said.

Russian forces “carried out another missile attack against energy infrastructure on major networks in western Ukraine. The scale of the damage is comparable to or perhaps greater than the consequences of the October 10-12 attacks,” Ukrenergo announced on social media.











On October 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 missiles, according to Kiev, in apparent reprisal for the explosion that damaged part of the bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed power cuts in several regions of the country, which began to apply restrictions on consumption in several cities, including the capital Kiev.

“Ukrenergo specialists are taking all measures to restore power supply as soon as possible,” the Ukrainian operator said.

In western Ukraine, electricity and water supplies were interrupted in parts of the Volhynia region.

The city of Khmelnytskyi was left without electricity and the city government urged residents to prepare for the water shortage.

The attacks also damaged Rivne’s (northwest) electrical power installations.

The Odessa region also saw power outages following “two missile attacks against the region’s energy infrastructure,” Governor Maksym Marchenko said.

The governor of central Kirovograd urged businesses and residents to reduce electricity consumption after attacks on facilities in Kropivnitski and Golovanivski districts.

Ukrainians have voluntarily reduced electricity consumption by up to 20% in some regions, operator Ukrenergo reported.

“We are grateful to both people, who have reduced consumption at home, and companies, who are doing the same in their offices and work centers,” said Volodimir Kudrytskyi, President of Ukrenergo.







migratory tsunami





Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal has warned of a “new migratory tsunami” if Russian attacks continue on the country’s civilian infrastructure.

Chmygal accused Moscow of wanting to “lead Ukraine into a humanitarian catastrophe”, according to excerpts from an interview to be published on Sunday by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“If there is no electricity or water in Ukraine, (this) could trigger a new migratory tsunami,” he warned.

Russia wants to punish Ukraine “with a cold winter in which people could literally freeze to death. This could lead to a planned humanitarian catastrophe the likes of which has not been seen in Europe since World War II,” he said.

The Ukrainian prime minister will meet on Monday in Berlin with the German head of government Olaf Scholz and will participate in an economic forum with representatives of German and Ukrainian companies.

In the interview, Chmygal also called on the German government to deliver new ammunition to Ukraine to face Russian air strikes.





