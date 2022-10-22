New scenes of ‘Madame Teia’ are recorded; check it all out here!

After “Venon,” “Morbius” and “Kraven: The Huntsman,” Sony Pictures now dares to make John Romita, Jr. and Dennis O’Neil wins a movie. “Madame Web” is a long derivative of the “Spider-Man” universe and in it will be presented two versions of the superhero.

In the stories, Madame Web maintains relationships with Spider-Man, helping him through her telepathic power, and has even led a team of Spider-Women. Without much detail on the film’s plot, it’s not yet known how much of the original story could be adapted.

In the cast of the film, there are actors already known for their previous works, some of them: Adam Scott from “Almost Brothers”, Mike Epps from “Next Friday”, Celeste O’Connor from “Ghostbusters – Beyond”, Tahar Rahim from “ The Mauritanian”, Dakota Johnson from “50 Shades of Gray” trilogy, Emma Roberts from “American Horror Story”, Isabela Merced from “Dora and the Lost City”, Alana Monteiro from “I Wanna Dance with Somebody – The Story of Whitney Houston”, Zosia Mamet from “The Flight Attendant” and Sydney Sweeney from “The White Lotus”.

Cassandra Webb, the original version of the character Madame Web, will be played by Dakota Johnson, while Sydney Sweeney, known for her work on “Euphoria”, will give life to the second version of the then character of the comics called Julia Carpente.

Mary Parker will be played by Emma Roberts and, in the film, she will be pregnant with Peter Parker. Adam Scott, an Emmy-nominated actor for his work on “Rupture,” will play Uncle Ben in a younger version. Anya Corazon, Spider-Woman, will be played by Isabela Merced, while Celeste O’Connor will play Mattie Franklin.

The latest news about the film are images of actresses Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney running in New York alongside Celeste O’Conner and Isabela Merced. Tahar Rahim was filmed wearing a costume similar to that of the character Ezekiel Sims while running away from the group of Spider-Women.

Known for directing episodes of “Jessica Jones” and “Anatomy of Scandal”, SJ Clarkson will direct a feature for the first time. With the same screenwriters of “Morbius”, Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, the film “Madame Web” is scheduled for release in February 2024.