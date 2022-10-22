Neymar’s family repudiates Lula’s speech: ‘prove it on the right stage’

Neymar’s family issued an official statement today (21) repudiating the speech of the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), last Tuesday, in participation in the “Flow” podcast. At the time, the former president said that Neymar would be afraid to see him win the election against Jair Bolsonaro (PT) and discover an alleged agreement made with the current president about the player’s debt with the Federal Revenue.

The player’s family repudiated “the fallacious statement that one of the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic made lightly” and challenged Lula to “prove the opposite on the appropriate stage”. Part of a lawsuit at the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), a court that judges tax claims, was also disclosed.

Before the official position, Neymar senior said in a post on social networks that “before making any frivolous and irresponsible comment, [Bolsonaro] went to visit the Instituto Neymar Jr., during the electoral campaign.” The post shows a video of the visit made by the president to the Instituto Neymar Jr., in the city of Praia Grande.

During an interview with the podcast, Lula referred to the meeting between Neymar Sr., Bolsonaro and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in 2019, to talk about a process that charged R$69 million in taxes and fines from the Neymar family.

Neymar declared his support for Jair Bolsonaro at the end of September, when he appeared dancing and singing a song alluding to the politician. The day before, Bolsonaro visited the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr., in Praia Grande (SP). On the occasion, the football player thanked him for the affection.

See the full statement:

NR Sports, its Directors and the family of Mr. Neymar da Silva Santos, repudiate the fallacious statement that one of the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic made lightly, accusing them of practices of illicit conduct allegedly practiced together with the current President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. To definitively close the matter, we communicate that the information is false. Those responsible must prove otherwise on the appropriate stage.

The matter was closed during the term of office of former President Michel Temer, on 03/15/2017, according to Judgment in the 2nd administrative instance (Judgment No. 2402-005.703, 2nd Ordinary Panel of the 4th Chamber of the 2nd Section of the Administrative Council for Tax – “CARF”.

In an important moment that the country is going through, it is not expected from a candidate for the presidency of the republic speeches like this, which go beyond the reasonable limits of freedom of expression.

We hope that respect is present!