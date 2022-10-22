No one asked for these ugly UGG slippers, but celebrities won’t let go – New in Seixal

If you thought that this brand’s boots were a fad of the past, you were wrong. They returned in a bizarre shape and in all colors.

If you thought that the fashion of wearing UGG boots had been stuck forever in the year 2010, you were wrong. The American brand’s model came to be seen as the main enemy of good taste, but efforts to make the style fall into oblivion were in vain. The truth is, whether you love it or hate it, boots have always been associated with celebrities. In the 2000s, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie or Jessica Alba made them a worldwide success.

After some time spent in obscurantism, there was nothing to predict that the trend would return in strength. However, this time, they have become the flip-flops that all celebrities want to wear on the street. More than that, they now come with even more bizarre designs than the brown and lined models that we are used to seeing. The it girls started by cutting the high top of their boots when Kendall Jenner was seen with the Ultra Mini model on her feet. Since then, the boundary between house slippers and sandals to wear on the street has ceased to exist.

The new phenomenon became known as UGG Fluff Yeah and has been seen by a vast number of celebrities. Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Addison Rae are some of the suspicions that led to the model being sold out in several stores. One of the places where they haven’t sold out yet — for how long, we don’t know — is La Redoute. Plus, they are 30 percent off.

In the French brand, you will find a gray sling back model open on the front. Like the other proposals, it has an elastic strap with the Ugg logo, a sole and an exterior that will make you feel like you are at home. And for sure the most resistant to this fever will wish that you were, in fact, wearing them in the comfort of your home.

Truth be told, every person who has ever worn a pair of this model — from the brand or a replica — knows how comfortable and cozy they are. Therefore, if we prioritize comfort, this return can be seen with good eyes. On the coldest days, all you have to do is combine them with a knitted sweater and your usual pants.

If you want to risk it, and go beyond the sober tone of suggestion, Fluff Yeah comes in every color and pattern you can imagine. From neon green to rainbow style and animal print, you can add this trend to the season’s colors and prints. The common element in all slippers is their plush look and feel.

You can buy the Fluff Yeah sandals on the La Redoute website for €48.99. Initially, they cost €79.99. Sizes 26 and 30 remain, so it’s best to hurry before they run out.

