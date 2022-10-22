‘Not that he could have stopped me’

Former striker recalled the duels against Paolo Maldini, ex-Milan, inside the four lines

Idol of a generation, the former striker Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’ he has already worn some of the heaviest shirts in world football and, within the four lines, he had opponents beyond complicated. However, among all of them, one in particular brought the greatest difficulty.

Protagonist of the series “Ronaldo, O Fenômeno”, launched by Globoplaythe former striker recalled the duels against the Italian Paolo Maldiniwho wore the shirt of the Milan for more than 20 years and that is why it was often a rival of the ‘Phenomenon’, especially during the period in which it was in Inter Milan.

And in the series, Maldini himself also elected the former striker as the most difficult to score inside the four lines, and he returned the “kindness”.

“I’ve stated several times that Maldini is the guy I had the most difficulty facing, not that he could stop me, but in the sense that for me he was the most sinister guy I’ve faced.“, he began by saying, in statements to TV Globo.

“He cut paths, he was smart, he anticipated when he could, when he couldn’t wait, he surrounded. Hearing from him that he also encountered a lot of difficulty with me was nice”, concluded Ronaldo.

Since he retired from the lawns, in 2011, Ronaldo continued in football, but now as a manager. In addition to Real Valladolidfrom Spain, the former striker also owns the cruisea club that revealed him as a professional and projected him to the world.