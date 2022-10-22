Nottingham Forest surprise and beat Liverpool

Nottingham Forest surprised and defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the Premier League. After a better start by the Reds, the home team controlled the match and scored the goal at the beginning of the second half with Awoniyi.

two big chances

Liverpool started the match with more imposition. At eight minutes, Fábio Carvalho was launched in the area and hit the goalkeeper’s exit, but Henderson made a good save to prevent the goal. Following, Roberto Firmino took advantage of a corner kick, but headed close to the post.

quiet defenses

After a poor start, Nottingham Forest let loose in the game. In the 18th minute, Kouyaté received a pass at the entrance of the area and finished for Alisson’s defense. At 30, Lingard was triggered in the same region and hit for another quiet save by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Surprising

In the second half, Nottingham Forest came back better for the match. In the ninth minute, Awoniyi received a low cross, finished on the beam and took advantage of the rebound to open the scoring. In the 23rd minute, the home team made a quick counterattack, Johnson took advantage of a cross from the left and hit Alisson’s defense.

two miracles

At the end of the match, the duel was open. In the 39th minute, Alexander-Arnold received a cross from Robertson and headed for a great save by Henderson. In the aftermath, Nottingham Forest responded with Yates being fired from the left side of the area and hitting for an Alisson miracle. In stoppage time, Van Dijk took a corner, appeared free in the area and headed for a fantastic save by the home team’s goalkeeper.