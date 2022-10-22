Nubank bank code: know what it is and have no problems with your transfers

Whenever you are going to make some type of bank transaction – such as a transfer – between accounts, you must enter a code for the institution where the money is going to be sent. It’s the Nubank bank codewhich will be?

Even in the case of a digital banking institution, Nubank still has a code. Thus, your customers will be able to make DOC’s and TED’s when they need it through fintech. To help you, Notícias Concursos, in today’s article, will tell you what the Nubank bank codeas well as show a little more what it is for.

NuConta

Nubank’s bank account is called NuConta. It is a completely free and digital checking account. That is, there is no fee or maintenance charge.

Its difference to other institutions is that there is no savings account. However, the money credited to the bank balance pays daily after 30 days automatically. That means it earns even more than savings. It is also worth mentioning that there is a chance to make investments with daily liquidity, redeeming whenever you want.

What is Nubank’s bank code?

The clearing code is 260. However, in addition to this number, several roxinho customers are also in doubt about other issues involving their bank account. So write it down there:

Bank code – 260;

Agency – 0001;

Account – each customer has a unique account number;

Holder – full name of the account holder;

CPF – holder’s document number;

Individual individual current account type.

What is the use of this code?

The code is used to identify banks in operations for clearing checks, TED (Available Electronic Transfer) and DOC (Credit Order Document). Thus, for these transactions to be carried out, it is necessary to inform the code of the destination institution.

And the account number?

To find the Nuconta number, you need to access the app. On the home screen, click on the image above the holder’s name, representing a person. Then the information will appear at the top of the screen, right below the name of the holder.

Now you know what the Nubank bank code and how to find your account details, so no more excuses. Start now to move your NuConta without fear because the transactions are ready to be made.