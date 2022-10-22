Offer Alert: Infinix Note 10 Pro for from R$ 1,299

Launched here in Brazil by Positivo in October last year, the Infinix Note 10 Pro arrived in the country costing BRL 1,499 in its 128 GB version, and for BRL 1,699 in the 256 GB model. Now, thanks to the TudoCelular offer radar, those interested in the intermediate cell phone can find the model with less storage for R$1,299 at Casas Bahia, while the same store sells the version with more space for R$1,499.

The device competes with the Galaxy A72 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Among the main highlights are a 6.95-inch LCD screen, with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.