ONE: John Lineker has broken chin, fight ends without result | combat

It was a week to forget for John Lineker. After losing the ONE Championship belt in the balance by failing to reach the 65.8kg limit for his weight class, the Brazilian fighter ended the main event of ONE: Lineker x Andrade, this Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, twisting pain after suffering a knee in the genital area that broke his crotch. The confrontation ended in “No Contest” (no result), as Fabrício de Andrade’s illegal blow was not intentional, and the bantamweight belt remains vacant.
John Lineker writhes in pain after suffering the knee in the genital region – Photo: Disclosure
The bid took place in the middle of the third round. Fabricio was doing very well, having injured Lineker with his differentiated muay thai. The former champion already had a large swelling below his right eye. However, after hitting a knee to the waistline that made the Paraná native bend over, Andrade went up and threw another knee, which caught him squarely in the genital region.
Lineker immediately went down roaring in pain. Afterwards, he removed the genital protector and showed it to his team, proving that the piece had been broken by the blow. Check it out in the video below:
John Lineker has a broken neck from a knee from Fabrício de Andrade
The moment of Fabrício de Andrade’s knee (right) in John Lineker’s genital region (left) — Photo: Disclosure
It was an anticlimactic ending to a good event held in Kuala Lumpur. ADCC World Champion, American Kade Ruotolo submitted Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook to claim the lightweight submission belt. Surinamese Regian Eersel beat Sinsamut Klinmee by split decision to win the muay thai lightweight belt. Check out the full results:
MAIN CARD
MMA – John Lineker x Fabricio Andrade was declared No Contest in R3
Muay Thai – Regian Eersel defeated Sinsamut Klinmee via split decision
Submission – Kade Ruotolo defeated Uali Kurzhev via submission at 4:26
Kickboxing – Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong defeated Mohammed Boutasaa by unanimous decision
MMA – Shamil Gasanov defeated Kim Jae Woong via submission at 2:09 of R1
PRELIMINARY CARD
MMA – Jeremy Miado defeated Danial Williams by TKO at 31s of R3
Muay Thai – Taiki Naito defeated Amir Naseri by unanimous decision
Muay Thai – Mehdi Zatout defeated Asa Ten Pow by TKO at 3min00s of R1
MMA – Noelle Grandjean defeated Lea Bivins by TKO at 4:01 of R1
POST-EVENT FIGHTS
MMA – Yoon Chang Min defeated Keanu Subba via unanimous decision
MMA – Agilan Thani defeated Ilja Stojanov via submission at 1min48s of R2
