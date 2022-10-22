Opposition pressures Liz Truss to give up R$669,000 a year retirement as former prime minister

The British opposition asked the former prime minister Liz Truss rejecting a pension of up to £115,000 a year (equivalent to R$669,000), which the UK are entitled, for the short time they spent in office. The British resigned on Thursday, 20, 44 days after taking office, due to the rejection of the markets for its economic plan to cut taxes and increase public spending.

The leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmersaid to BBC that Truss “had not earned the right” to the benefit, called the Public Law Cost Subsidy (PDCA) and intended to cover public expenditures for politicians. “She shouldn’t have that right. After 44 days she has not earned the right to that right, she must refuse,” she declared.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, agreed with Labor and said that Truss should not claim the money. He likened the subsidy to a “full state pension”, telling British radio LBC that “many, often” was what workers could expect in retirement.

Then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, during the resignation statement this Thursday, 20, in London Photograph: Bloomberg

According to the BBC, unions and activists in the country are also asking for the same and are pressing the conservative to renounce the right.

Created in 1991 by former Prime Minister John Major following the resignation of Margaret Thatcher, the PDCA was intended to help former prime ministers still active in public life with payments intended to cover the real cost of public duties. This is the case of expenses with office, employees and advisors “as a result of their special position in public life” or trips in which they act as former prime ministers.

All former prime ministers can apply for the subsidy. After leaving office, they asked John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May. According to BBC, still it is unknown whether Boris Johnson claimed it because the most recent issues were not published.

The current cap on what they are able to withdraw per year is set at £115,000 and has been frozen since 2011. This amount, however, is not paid automatically. Politicians need to provide receipts for public expenditures.

Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday, 20, after just 45 days at the helm of the British government, marked by a succession of crises that raised the pressure on the newly sworn in Conservative cabinet to an unsustainable level. . Truss’ resignation marks the shortest time a leader has held the post of prime minister since 1834, when Arthur Wellesley was defenestrated after 23 days.

“I recognize that, given the situation (of the country), I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. Therefore, I have spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said during a brief speech outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Truss was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Conservative Party after a long process led by the party to define a successor to Boris Johnson. In a contest with more than 10 candidates, which became narrower with each vote, Truss managed to stay in 2nd place in the first phase of the vote, in which only Conservative parliamentarians had the right to vote. In the final vote, open to party members across the country, she overtook conservative establishment favorite Rishi Sunak.

Six weeks into the job, Truss has seen her popularity plummet quickly. A failed economic recovery plan that caused a social and political crisis led to the downfall of the finance secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng. On Wednesday, in a sign of partisan indiscipline, more than ten Conservative MPs called for Truss’s resignation – who also saw his interior minister, Suella Braverman, step down from the government.