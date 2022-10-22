Palmeiras vs Avaí: where to watch, probable teams and absences from the game for the Brasileirão

This Saturday, Palmeiras and Avaí face each other at 21:00, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão-2022. Verdão seeks to get a little closer to the title, while Santa Catarina is still fighting to leave the sticking zone. For this, both will have important changes in their starting teams.

For this Saturday’s match, Abel Ferreira will count on the return of Rony, who was suspended against São Paulo. He will take Merentiel’s place. However, Alviverde will not have Murilo, who took the third yellow card and will give place to Luan, who will double with Gustavo Gómez in the defense. Mayke should continue as an option in the starting lineup.

Coach Lisca’s Avaí, on the other hand, will have a significant change in attack, since Bissoli, the team’s top scorer in the championship with 14 goals, should be a reserve for this Saturday’s match. Pablo Dyego should be his replacement. Another change is Jean Pyerre in place of Romulus.

See information about the game:

PALM TREES x AVAI

Location: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 10/22/2022, at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Where to watch: SporTV, Premiere and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Murilo (suspended), Raphael Veiga (ankle surgery) and Jailson (recovering from knee surgery)

hanging: Luan, Zé Rafael, Wesley, Dudu, José López, Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant)

HAWAII

ladimir; Kevin, Raniele, Rafael Vaz and Thales; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva and Jean Pyerre; Renato, Pablo Dyego and William Pottker. Technician: Lisca.

Embezzlement: –

hanging: Bressan, Glédson, Vladimir, Rafael Vaz, Rodrigo Freitas, Jean Cleber, Jean Pyerre, Sarará, Renato, Muriqui and Guerrero