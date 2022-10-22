Paulo Sousa gives a message after Flamengo’s tetra of the Copa do Brasil

Dorival Júnior won last Wednesday (19) his first title as coach of Flamengo. The club from Gávea defeated Corinthians on penalties by 6 to 5 and became four times champion of the Copa do Brasil. But, previously, the red-black commander was the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who manifested himself in a publication on his Instagram after the Mais Querido trophy.

“Congratulations to Flamengo for winning the fourth Copa do Brasil, especially to all the players, to Dorival and his coaching staff, structure and fans! I also want to wish good luck for the next Libertadores final”, wrote Paulo Sousa, briefly.

Paulo Sousa was Flamengo’s coach in the third stage of the tournament, when Flamengo entered the competition, for being in Libertadores. Thus, at the time, he faced Altos, from Piauí, and ended up winning the first leg by 2 to 1. After conceding a bicycle goal, João Gomes equalized in a rebound from a free kick taken by David Luiz.

Soon after, Bruno Henrique recovered the ball from the home defense and crossed for Pedro to turn the cart. So, 2 to 1 for Mengão. Then Fla received the club from Teresina at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium and confirmed the spot to face Atlético-MG in the round of 16.

Paulo Sousa also said goodbye to Flamengo via Instagram

In recent weeks, Paulo has spoken stating that after the end of the season, he will tell what he lived at Flamengo, as he was fired after the runners-up of Carioca, Supercopa and the poor performance at the beginning of the Brasileirão.

On the other hand, he used the same Instagram to say goodbye to the Nation. Remember.

“I want to thank Flamengo for the invitation and the opportunity to coach a team with its greatness, its history. It was a time of great learning (…)

Thank you to the red-black nation and the Brazilian people, for the warm way they treated me and for having infected me with your passion (…)

To the new challenges, I advance with the same determination, passion and dedication for what I love most, Football.

Hug

Paulo Sousa”, says part of the letter.

