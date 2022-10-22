Pedrinho cries after Vasco comeback, which puts team close to Serie A

Former player Pedrinho cried live on ‘SporTV’ after the transmission of Vasco’s comeback over Criciúma, for Série B. Revealed by Cruzmaltino’s base categories, the today commentator did not hold back his emotion when talking about the victory that leaves the team closer to the long-awaited return to Serie A.

“I was really touched, remembering that in the transmission always [atuo] in a very professional way, but I was moved by everything I experienced here. We know how much Vasco’s fans have been suffering from bad management, being mistreated in a harsh sense even of bad organization, and the fans there, passionate”, said Pedrinho.

“It’s really emotional because I lived here, I often slept under the bleachers, so it’s cool,” he added, his voice breaking.

Playing in São Januário, Vasco managed to react in the end and beat Criciúma by 2 to 1, for the 36th round of Serie B. The result made the team reach 59 points, occupying the second place.

Now, a tie in the next round is enough to guarantee access to the first division. Vasco was relegated at the Brasileirão 2020 and failed to return to the elite of Brazilian football last year.

The 45-year-old former midfielder retired in 2013. In addition to starting and ending his career with Vasco, Pedrinho had stints in Palmeiras, Fluminense and Santos. He won a Campeonato Carioca, two Brazilians and a Libertadores for Cruzmaltino.