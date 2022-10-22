Portuguese speakers see different colors than English speakers, study says

Anyone who has ever gone to a construction store to buy paint to paint the house must have come across a curious color catalog. We discovered, for example, that not all white people are the same. It can appear in the form of “ice white”, “snow white”, “off white” (almost white), “antique lace white”, “vanilla white”, among other variations.

The same goes for other neutral colors, such as beige, black and even gray (otherwise, where would the title of the movie “50 Shades of Grey” come from?)

If we just think about these variations abstractly, without looking at them first, we may not be able to tell the difference between them. But when we approach the shades and give them names, we even realize that there are big differences between the tones.

This ability to see different shades for the same color may be greater for us Brazilians, who speak Portuguese, than perhaps for North Americans and English speakers, who speak English, whose vocabulary regarding chromatic nuances is smaller. .

This is what some scientific research suggests, which has investigated how color appearances are intrinsically linked to our mother tongue, our learning experiences and even the cultural influences we receive.

That is, the more entries or expressions are used to name different categories of colors, the more we are able to perceive (and remember) the variations.

An article in The Conversation has other examples for the same question. The text, published last week, shows how the color blue can be perceived among different peoples.

People who speak Russian, Greek and Turkish can more quickly – and more confidently – distinguish between light blue and dark blue than English and Spanish people, who use the same expression to refer to different shades of blue.

The Greek language, for example — like Portuguese itself — has a specific term for light blue — the word “ghalazio” — and one for dark blue — the word “ble”. “So they are different colors for the Greeks,” says the article.

This subject has been on the agenda of scientific journals at least since the end of the 19th century. One of the main scholars on the subject was the linguist Benjamin Lee Whorf. He was one of the originators of the theory called linguistic relativity.

According to this hypothesis, the structure of a language directly affects the worldview and the cognitive aspects of its speakers.

Language can reduce colors to opposite shades

In the mid-twentieth century, other theories about color perception emerged, further deepening the relationship between language and tonalities. After studying the vocabulary of colors in more than 100 languages, North American anthropologists discovered that some peoples restrict the color dictionary quite a bit.

In addition to reinforcing the theory that the fewer words, the fewer colors available, they also noticed that the expressions follow a hierarchy: they start from black and white and expand towards the other four basic colors: green, red, blue and yellow.

And when the vocabulary of colors remains reduced, chromatic perceptions can be limited to dark/light or cool/warm tones. This is the case in countries like Papua New Guinea — which speaks the Dani language — and Liberia and Sierra Leone, which speak the Basa language.

In these languages, where there are only two terms to refer to colors, black, blue and green are perceived as cold tones, while white, red and yellow are understood as warm tones.

New languages, other colors

More recently, in 2018, a new study, this time published by PNAS, the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, also showed that color perception can change from the moment we learn, for example, a second language. .

With quick training, anyone can expand their color vocabulary and easily learn to differentiate between different shades, because the way we see them depends on how our brain interprets them.

That is, a person who has been literate in the English language can become familiar with the different types of blue color when learning Portuguese or Greek, for example.