‘Potentially catastrophic’, Hurricane Roslyn approaches Mexican coast | World

Hurricane Roslyn, which intensified in a few hours to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simspon scale, was heading this Saturday (22) to the Mexican Pacific coast, where it should arrive on Sunday morning (23).

A major hurricane is classified above Category 3 and is considered potentially catastrophic.

The phenomenon recorded constant winds of 215 km/h at 15:00 GMT (12:00 GMT), about 240 km from the port of Manzanillo, western Mexico. Roslyn was moving at 13 km/h heading north-northwest, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane would weaken as it approaches the coast, but “it is expected to be near or remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Sunday,” the NHC added.

According to the NHC forecast, Roslyn could reach the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit this Sunday morning. This is a region where fishing communities are located.

The passage of the phenomenon will affect other states on the Pacific coast, mainly Jalisco, Colima (west) and Sinaloa (northwest), where a preventive alert for the effects of the hurricane was decreed.

Roslyn graduated on Friday night (21) and went on to cause heavy rains and high waves in the coastal states. “The rains caused by this system can generate landslides, increase in the level of rivers and streams, overflows and floods”, warned the Meteorological Service of Mexico.