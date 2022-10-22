Princess is kidnapped and needs to escape from men who want to kill her in new movie with Joey King

Joey Kingfamous for The Kissing Tentis the protagonist of The Princess (The Princess)new movie from Star+. THE disney describes it as “John Wick Meets Sleeping Beauty”, and as an action-adventure movie set in a fairy tale.

In the film, we follow a beautiful and headstrong princess. Living in a magical castle, a princess is betrothed by her father to a cruel sociopath. But on the fateful day that the union would be consummated, she ends up refusing to marry.

Facing all princess norms, she says she is not an object to be traded. But upon refusing to marry the one she is betrothed to, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower. With that, she has to flee when mercenaries are going to kill her and sets out on a mission to protect her family, save the kingdom and beat up the villains a lot.

Along the way, she befriends other women who work in the castle and kingdom, as well as breaking all the royal rules of a princess.

The Princess is available on Star+.

Watch the trailer:

