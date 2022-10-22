R$ 2 MI at stake and the use of Luan becomes a topic at Corinthians before the classic: “Santos decided…”

After the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo last Wednesday (19), on penalties after the 1-1 draw in normal time, Corinthians turned its attention to the Brazilian Championship. With the vice-championship, the alvinegro from São Paulo goes to the coast for the classic against Santos next Saturday (22), in Vila Belmiro, at 19:00 in Brasília time.

The match will be valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão, but Vítor Pereira’s team has one less game due to the postponement of the confrontation against Goiás last weekend. In 5th place in the championship with 54 points, Timão can still surpass direct rivals Fluminense (54) and Flamengo (55) if they manage to beat their rival. Before the game, the crowd remembered a common character: Luan.

That’s because the Corinthians midfielder, who is on loan to Santos, will not be on the field in the confrontation between the alvinegros. In the contract signed with Timão there is a clause in which Peixe would have to pay a fine of R$ 2 million to be able to select the player in the classic, an amount that will not be paid by the club on the coast of São Paulo. Thus, this will be Luan’s third game without entering the field.

In addition to the fine, Santos’ number 20 had a myalgia injury in his right thigh during training last Sunday and was not even listed for the game against Red Bull Bragantino. Luan has not received a sequel at Santos and has been involved in more controversies about night outs recently, with videos circulating on social media. The Corinthians fans were not forgiving: “It was easier for Corinthians to pay Santos to use it”, joked one of them.