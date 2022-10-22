Ray Fisher celebrates Walter Hamada’s departure from DC Films: “Failed”

For two years Ray Fisherthe Cyborg of Justice Leaguecriticized the attitude of several executives of the Warner Bros.mainly Walter Hamadawho resigned as head of the DC Films this week.

After the announcement of Hamada’s departure from Warner Bros. Discovery and the command of DCEU, Fisher took to Twitter to celebrate the news. He wrote:

“Walter Hamada tried to protect his toxic and discriminatory colleagues. He failed. He tried to bury me (and the Justice League investigation) with business lies. He failed. He’s a product of old Hollywood cronyism. May we never taste him again. Forward! A>E”

Ray Fisher first appeared as Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe through a cameo in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

When Zack Snyder started working on Justice League, Cyborg would feature prominently in the film. But when Snyder left the film over family issues, Joss Whedon took command and a lot in Justice League.

The result is that much of Cyborg’s prominence in the feature film has been cut. In addition, reception of Justice League by fans and critics was extremely negative. And a campaign began to launch Znyder’s version of Justice League.

Shortly after, Ray Fisher began to accuse Joss Whedon of toxic behavior on the set of the DC feature film, and in turn, Walter Hamada began to protect the filmmaker and intervene in the internal investigation at Warner Bros. problems on the set.

Several other actors later appeared to help Fisher, including Gal Gadot, who recalled Whedon threatening his career. Fisher detailed Whedon’s attempts to downplay Cyborg’s story in the film.

The controversies involving Whedon went far beyond DC, and he also suffered from accusations of toxic behavior on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, series he directed in the 1990s. Whedon published a letter in his defense, and even gave an interview to protect himself, but it had no effect.

Meanwhile, support for Fisher only grew, who in turn turned on Hamada as he and other studio executives came to defend Whedon. Ultimately, Whedon ended up leaving Warner Bros. and various projects he was working on in the studio.

right after David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery, several changes began to happen in relation to DC productions. and Walter Hamada decided to step down from his post before the end of his 2023 contract.

Hamada’s last credit in a DC movie was black adam, which premiered this Thursday (20) in theaters. It is currently unknown if Ray Fisher will return as Cyborg in the DCEU.

