Real Madrid changes today against Sevilla; see the likely lineup

Real Madrid x Sevilla face each other this Saturday (22) at 16:00 (GMT) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, for La Liga. In the last round, a quiet victory over Elche and, with that, kept at the top of the leaderboard.

Real Madrid lineup against Sevilla

With 28 points, Real Madrid took the lead by beating Barcelona 3-1 last weekend. Packed, he won another positive result over the modest Elche, away from home. For today’s game, news on the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.

The main one is the return of Courtois. After being out for a few weeks, the goalkeeper is back and reinforces the merengue team. Ancelotti should also opt for Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni to enter. Antonio Rudiger and Rodrygo could leave the starting lineup.

Sevilla, in turn, are coming from a very bad moment. In ten matches played, they won only two and fight to get away from the relegation zone. In the last three games there are two draws and one victory.

“The team is doing well, we have a dynamic and we have to keep it that way, taking into account that each game has its history and degree of difficulty. The opponent is trying to get out of a difficult phase, he is succeeding and showing commitment and attitude in recent games. It will be difficult, as always, there are no easy games”, analyzed Ancelotti.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup against Sevilla is as follows: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

DATASHEET



Date and time: 10/22/2022, at 4 pm

Place: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (ESP)

Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

PROBABLE SCALINGS



REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rudiger and Alaba; Valverde, Kroos and Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vini Jr.

SEVILLA (Coach: Jorge Sampaoli)

Bono; Jesus Navas, Nianzou (Marcão), Carmona and Alex Telles; Gómez, Gudelj, Rakitic, Isco (Lamela) and Óliver Torres; Rafa Mir.