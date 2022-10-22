Rede Cuca shows a lot of race, but loses to Cruzeiro in the debut of the Volleyball Superliga

O Cuca Network was defeated by 3 sets to 0 for the cruise at the premiere of super league in Volleyball Male 2022/2023 this Friday night. In a game at the Paulo Sarasate gym, in Fortaleza (CE), the team from Ceará showed a lot of courage and dedication, but ended up defeated by the current champion of the tournament.

The Ceará fans were a show apart in the gym, with 5,158 people supporting Rede Cuca, which returned so much affection with a lot of race on the court. Cuca will play again on the 27th, also at Paulo Sarasate, against Vôlei Renata, at 21:30

The 3 sets of the game

Marcelo Negrão’s team surprised from the beginning of the 1st set, surrendering in every move. And in front of players of the Brazilian National Team’s level, such as Wallace and Rodriguinho, Cuca played evenly in the first two sets, exciting the crowd.

The first set was the most balanced of all, with Cruzeiro winning 25×21. The highlights of Cuca were Reinaldo and Green, with accurate attacks.

Rede Cuca surpassed itself and played a balanced game with the main favorite for the Superliga title Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

The second set was also exciting for Cuca, with a lot of overcoming and powerful serves by Reinaldo, which facilitated the points for Marcelo Negrão’s team. Despite moments of brilliance on the court of the Ceará team, Cruzeiro won by 25×20.

But in the third set, the physical wear of the team from Ceará was visible, with Marcelo Negrão giving chances to reserves, Cruzeiro closing the game with ease: 25×15.

After the final whistle, the crowd recognized the struggle and overcoming of the Ceará team, which was cheered on the court.

