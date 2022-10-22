Reinforcement of Cruzeiro, Neris cites qualities and reveals details of the negotiation

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Defender Neris introduced himself to the Cruzeiro fan at a press conference

First reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro for the dispute of Srie A of the Brazilian Championship of 2023, defender Neris granted, this Friday (21), his first press conference as a club player. He introduced himself to the fan, detailed his characteristics and revealed details of the negotiation with Fox.

Before talking about his qualities and preferences on the field, Neris praised Cruzeiro’s starting players in the position. Afterwards, the 30-year-old defender stated that his main brands are his passing and technique.

“(Eduardo) Brock and Lucas Oliveira had a great season. I come here to add, to help, I have no difficulty playing on the right or left. I have a good pass, a good technique and the physical part is very good. I see myself prepared to help”, he began.

“My conversation with Cruzeiro was not new. We had been talking since March, but in the period in which I was approached, I could not get my release from Saudi Arabia, the club did not release me. But since then, I have been following the team. Cruzeiro came to me and I was very happy and honored”, he said.

“It was an honor to be invited by such a giant club as Cruzeiro. I’m not going to lie, it was very easy to make that decision. I had been abroad for four years, it was my wish and that of my family to return to Brazil. So when the possibility arose, I didn’t think twice.”

Career

Before agreeing on his transfer to Cruzeiro, Neris passed through several clubs in Brazil: Cambori, Brusque, Ava, Barra, Metropolitano, Santa Cruz, Internacional, Sport and Paraná. In the 2018/2019 season, he transferred to Boavista, from Portugal.

After two years in the Old Continent, he was hired by Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. Lastly, he defended, on loan, Al Hazm. For the Saudi club – which ended up relegated to the local Second Division -, there were 26 games and no goals scored.