Renata Fan apologizes after comment about Corinthians fans and asks for respect

Presenter Renata Fan apologized after make a comment pointed out as prejudiced about Corinthians fans. Last Thursday, she said, in a live conversation with Chico Garcia, that the commentator did not agree with Alvinegro because he was an “educated” person. On Friday, she stressed an apology. The statements were made on Band’s “Jogo Aberto” program.

The presenter’s comment took on a huge proportion on the part of Corinthians fans. critically, the club spoke out against the statement on social media.

Renata Fan said that she made the comment to joke with the commentator and never thought of offending the black-and-whites. However, she has suffered many attacks on social media.

– The joke also exists, but people do not always interpret what is said the way we would like it to be interpreted. (…) I never wanted to talk about social class, about differentiation. Do you know why? When you enter the stadium you have no age, you are not male or female, you have no profession. In the stadium, fans are the same – he pointed out.

She then apologized to anyone who was offended by the comment. Renata valued the faithful supporters and also stressed the respect for other clubs.

– If anyone was offended, if anyone thinks I crossed the line, if anyone thinks I did such a serious thing, I apologize, I retract, because it’s not my reality. I’m a fan who respects not only Timão’s fans, but all fans – said the presenter.

Despite accepting the criticism after the statement in the “Open Game” last Thursday, she said that she does not accept the threats and being called prejudiced on social networks.

– I am a person who to win in this career, wearing high heels, dress, makeup, painting my nails, long hair, being feminine (…) I know I must respect my audience, but I must also be respected – he concluded.