Review | Causeway: Jennifer Lawrence is a war veteran in beautiful drama A24

Lynsey carries the physical and emotional marks of war. Surrounded by visceral memories of a terrible accident and the need to relearn how to live, she is forced to return to her small hometown, where the traumas of a lost childhood await her. Starting over in the midst of the old, the past, makes causeway a sensitive metaphor about healing in adverse conditions and about the human desire to belong somewhere. And in his debut film, Lila Neugebauer makes its transition from Broadway to the movies in a delicate drama about family and the importance of re-signifying the pain of yesteryear.

causeway it can even be quite specific, as it features a young US Army veteran. But the filmmaker is able to universalize her plot even more, creating a contrast with a supporting actor who spends his days trying to forget the deadly consequences of his bad choice. And faced with two survivors still traumatized, we realize how the famous quote “suffering loves company” is indeed true. According Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry find in themselves a safe haven for their pain, we – as an audience – behold a beautiful character study about two people torn apart by grief, whatever its nature.

With a storyline that brings an introspective look at the return home, the original drama of A24 it is a pilgrimage of redemption and addresses very delicate and important issues in a sensitive and welcoming way. Here, Neugebauer and the screenwriters Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders Releas they talk about shared trauma, the difficulty of making peace with the past, and rebuilding the family through forgiveness. From a peculiar friendship between a young woman and a man still grieving, we learn how they both deal with their decisions, as the introspection that hides their feelings crumbles before the memories that scream at the top of their lungs in their souls.

And in a different and much more intimate way, Lawrence shows another version of herself, taking us to a more conflicting and challenging side of her performance. Stripped of caricatures or exaggerations, she turns stillness and shyness into the ultimate expression of the pain of abandonment and the loneliness of living within her own memories. Here, she catalyzes pain in the absence of expressiveness, inhibits her feelings and anxieties and does not hide behind a mask. Always honest, she does the little, the a lot, conquering us with her delicacy hidden in a real emotional distance.

Tyree Henry does not lag behind and shines on screen in a more apathetic performance, but still palpable and convincing. Together, they bring to life a script that is more simplistic and that unfortunately does not innovate within its format, nor does it go much further than what we see in its first act. And although it is a little too slow in some moments, the feature invites us to reflect on liberation through individual and collective forgiveness, basing its plot in two powerful and engaging performances. With a conceptual direction that shows Neugebauer’s versatility in transitioning to cinema with acumen, causeway is, above all its flaws, an inspiring look at family connection and redemption. Reminding us that everyone needs a new chance to start over, the original from Apple TV+ is a beautiful and unexpected journey of the real-life hero.

