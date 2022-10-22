Ribéry breaks down in tears before Salernitana’s game; watch | Brazil World FC

The player entered the field already emotional and burst into tears as he received the caress of players and fans at the Stadio Arech, in Salerno. (watch the video below – and try not to get emotional).

In recent weeks, press vehicles in Italy and France have already speculated about the 39-year-old athlete’s retirement announcement due to physical problems.

Ribéry last played on August 14, when Salernitana faced Roma in the first round of the Serie A. His other match this season was against Parma, in the Coppa Italia, on August 7.

Since the middle of that month, the Frenchman has suffered from knee problems, and the pain has prevented him from training and playing. He had a dream of still being active at 40.

Ribéry arrived at Salernitana in September last year. Since then he has played 25 games for the Italian team. In the first year, the team managed to escape relegation in Serie A.

The Frenchman was named the best player in Europe in 2012/13 and took third place in the 2013 FIFA awards.

Throughout his career, the Frenchman passed through Brest, Metz, Galatasaray, Olympique de Marseille, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Salernitana.

It was at the German club where he stayed the longest and made history. There, between 2007 and 2019, he won the Bundesliga nine times, six editions of the German Cup, five German Supercups, a Champions League title, a European Supercup and a Club World Cup.

Ribéry also played for the France national team for eight years, between 2006 and 2014. He played 81 games for the national team and scored 16 goals. The striker was runner-up at the 2006 World Cup and also participated in Euro 2008 and 2012, in addition to the 2010 World Cup.

Vidal, from Flamengo, pays tribute to Ribéry

Ribéry’s teammate at Bayern Munich, midfielder Vidal, from Flamengo, made a post on social media to honor the Frenchman. Curiously, the Chilean was wrong to mark Ribéry’s account.