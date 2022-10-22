Rick back on The Walking Dead? Andrew Lincoln is spotted in France!

Andrew Lincoln was recently seen in Paris, in France. the audience of The Walking Dead soon began to suspect that he might appear in the Daryl Dixon spinoff series.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

The actor lived Rick Grimesthe surviving deputy leader of the Atlanta sheriffs, for eight seasons of the franchise.

According to a Twitter user, a fan reportedly ran into Lincoln on October 18 2022. The young man took the moment to take a selfie with the star.

However, the meeting with the interpreter doesn’t exactly mean he will appear in the spin-off – even because, Norman Reedus revealed that recordings haven’t started yet.

In a speech before Talking Dead, the actor said that the production is intensifying is that “all the preparation is going on”.

Also, Rick’s appearance seems uncertain after Jadi Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) turned him over to CRM. Would he have escaped to Europe otherwise? Maybe who knows…

Reedus also explained that the spinoff series focusing on Daryl will be very different of everything seen in The Walking Dead.

Although the script is unknown, Norman assured that “the scenarios are crazy” and that there are castles. “It’s a whole different level“, said.

“The cinematography will be insanethe tone, the feel, the sound will be different [de The Walking Dead]. It’s gonna be a different vibe”.

The spin-off series received the title Daryl Dixon and is scheduled to debut in 2023 on AMC. Still there is no estimated time of arrival in Brazil.

NEW | A fan met Andy on Rue des rosiers in Paris, France today – October 18, 2022.#AndrewLincoln 📸 Thanks for the photo @ anthonyjlt! pic.twitter.com/1AOTwvdyvF — Andrew Lincoln News (@AndyLincolnNews) October 18, 2022

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a comic book saga that also has a TV series. The story depicts a group of survivors trying to live amidst a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The main protagonist of the series was ex-cop Rick Grimesactor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, ratings and ratings began to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. have also been announced three films in the serieswhich should be led by Rick Grimes.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln, the cast includes names such as Norman ReedusChandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast on the AMC channel, while in Brazil, it is shown on the pay channel Fox.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!