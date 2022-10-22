Ronaldo Phenomenon reveals the toughest scorer he has ever faced

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo Nazário, the Phenomenon, revealed several details of his trajectory in football – with an emphasis on the Brazilian team – in a documentary produced by Zoom Sports and DAZN Studios, in partnership with Beyond Films and FIFA+.

Among the topics of the interview, the Brazilian idol defined the toughest opponent he faced, considering that he played against several legendary defenders in his career. Defender and left-back Paolo Maldini, from Italy and Milan, was chosen.

maldini, has even declared a few times his appreciation for the Phenomenon. The Italian also appears in the documentary, in an interview recorded by DAZNcommenting on the difficulties in marking the former striker.

“I’ve stated several times that Maldini is the guy I had the most difficulty facing. Not that he could have stopped me, but in that sense, for me, he was the most sinister guy I’ve faced”, Ronaldo began.

“He cut corners, he was smart, he anticipated when he could and when he couldn’t, did he wait?

The documentary “Ronaldo, o Fenômeno” is available on Globoplay’s streaming platform, and can now be watched from this Friday (21).

O UOL Esporte was present at the launch event held at Shopping Iguatemi, in São Paulo.