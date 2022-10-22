Ronaldo remembers convulsion in 98 and chooses toughest defender he faced







Documentary tells the life and career of Ronaldo Fenômeno

One of the great mysteries about the career of former striker Ronaldo, the convulsion suffered before the 1998 World Cup final was addressed in the documentary “Ronaldo, o Phenomeno — the rise, fall and redemption”, produced by Zoom Sports and DAZN Studios. And the former player assured that he had no problem talking about it.

However, during the documentary, Ronaldo comments on the convulsion in a relaxed atmosphere with Roberto Carlos — a very different scenario from what can be seen in the rest of the production. Thus, there was a certain impression that the problem would have been somewhat naturalized. In Phenomenon’s opinion, the side’s vision is fundamental, as the two were the only ones present in the room at the time it all happened.

– I’m not taboo about talking about 1998, but the conversation with Roberto Carlos was fundamental, because he was in the room with me, as he was his entire career. And at the time of the seizure he was the first to call a doctor. I wanted to take it away from him, not me counting, because at a given moment I lose consciousness and recover when I wake up. It was really nice talking to her. I clarify in a natural way, without taboo what happened. It was the idea, he said.

Among the topics covered in the documentary, Ronaldo called attention to the participations. Several names from the world football scene participate in the production, giving their views on the Phenomenon’s career. And the Brazilian highlighted the presence of former defender Paolo Maldini, who marked his time for Milan, as both were chosen as the players who most brought difficulties to each other within the four lines.

– It was very nice to have the participation of several friends in the film. Hearing their opinion is nice, because I have the same feeling. I stated several times that Maldini was the guy I had the most difficulty facing. Not that he could stop me (laughs). But in the sense that he was the most sinister guy I ever faced—he pointed out.

Ronaldo then highlighted some qualities of the rival defender and admitted the happiness in being praised by someone who also brought him a high level of challenge on the fields.

– He cut paths, was intelligent, anticipated when he could. When he couldn’t, he hoped, he surrounded. So, it was nice to hear from him that he also had a lot of difficulty with me-she finished her off.

