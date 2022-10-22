“Russia has no chance of winning this war,” says Zelensky

O Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed this Saturday that attacks by Russian forces on the country’s energy infrastructure “they will not stop” the advances of Ukraine’s “defenders”, stressing that the Ukrainian army is progressing “daily”. He considered, therefore, that the country is “united”, and that the population knows that “Russia has no chance of winning this war”.

“I want to emphasize: neither this attack by the terrorists nor any other similar attacks will stop our defenders. Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and our people can somehow delay the actions of our military. or create some difficulties for our defense. Ukrainians are united and know that Russia has no chance of winning this war. Our security forces are getting everything they need to defend the country and they are moving forward every day – I stress – every day,” he said, in his usual nightly address to the nation.

Faced with the announcement that more than a million homes are without electricity in Ukraine, following Russian attacks on the country’s electrical infrastructure, the head of state appealed, however, to Ukrainians “limit the use of appliances that use a lot of electricity“, particularly “during peak consumption hours, in the morning and at the end of the day”.

“The stability of our entire country’s electrical industry depends on each city and district in Ukraine.“, he justified.

This Saturday, Ukrainian electrical operator Ukrenergo said that Russian troops carried out “another missile attack against energy installations of the main electrical networks in western Ukraine”, stressing that “the magnitude of the damage is comparable to or may exceed the consequences of the attacks from the 10th to the 12th of October”. He assured, however, that his repair teams will start work on restoring power as soon as the emergency services finish their work.

It should be noted that between October 10 and 18, 408 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian forces, and a third of Ukraine’s power plants were damaged. Faced with the shortage of electricity, Ukraine was forced to introduce power cuts.

