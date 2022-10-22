Salman Rushdie lost an eye and hand movements after attack

The victim of a knife attack in the United States on August 12, writer Salman Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the movement of one hand. The information was released by his agent, Andrew Wylie, during the Frankfurt Book Fair, in Germany.

“His wounds were deep. He lost sight in one eye, in which he was stabbed. He suffered three serious neck injuries and lost mobility in one hand because the nerves were cut by the stab wounds. And he suffered another 15 injuries to his back and back. in the trunk”, said the agent in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País.

Wylie also stated that he cannot provide information on the writer’s health status, or if he is still hospitalized, for safety’s sake. He only stated that “Rushdie will survive”.

The attack

Salman Rushdie, 75, an Anglo-Indian author who received death threats in Iran in the 1980s for his publications, was stabbed in August as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

The attack was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter, who saw a man storm the stage of the institution where Salman was to lecture and begin punching and stabbing him, as the perpetrator was introduced, according to the BBC.

Witnesses said the perpetrator managed to get off the stage with help and the attacker was contained.

Salman was participating in a discussion about the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

The author’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for Salman’s death, with a $3 million reward being offered on the author’s head.