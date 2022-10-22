Samsung opens selection process for internship with a monthly scholarship of R$ 2,500

Samsung, one of the largest technology companies in the world, has opened a selection process for an internship in its network. The vacancies are for the year 2023, focused on the areas of Sales, Marketing, Innovation and Products. The application period runs until the 2nd of November.

This internship opportunity is aimed at students residing in São Paulo. The work is in the hybrid modality and has a daily workload of 6 hours. If you don’t know where to start, this internship opportunity from the South Korean company is an excellent gateway.

The program lasts for two years and features the 70:20:10 model. The breakdown of this model is detailed below:

10% – formal, face-to-face and online training subjects;

20% – interaction with company professionals through feedback, workshops and guidance;

70% – dedicated to learning about the job.

Samsung Program Enrollment

To participate in the selection process, the interested party must have a degree in English, advanced level, and the expected graduation date must be December 2023. The vacancies are the following courses:

International relations;

Advertising and marketing;

Marketing;

Management;

Engineering;

Social Communication.

Applications are made on the company’s website and will be available until November 2nd. The selection process is divided as follows:

Fully online proof of cultural, English and logical fit;

Competency analysis and interviews with Across consultancy;

Excel analysis, to verify the domain of candidates;

Super Day, last stage and with the presence of Samsung managers.

In case of approval, the selected candidate will undergo an integration experience, in which the company will be presented in full. Lectures with the leaders will also be held. The value of the scholarship is R$ 2,500 plus some benefits, such as: