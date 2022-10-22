Santos finalizes preparation to face Corinthians; see probable lineup

Santos finished this Friday its preparation to face Corinthians, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic is scheduled for this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.

For this match, coach Orlando Ribeiro has a series of problems. Maicon continues to recover from a muscle injury in his right thigh. The defender already performs some exercises on the lawn, but should not be available in front of Timão yet. Bauermann, on the other hand, is a sure embezzlement. The defender is suspended for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Marcos Leonardo is also low. The striker suffered a back trauma against Bragantino. The exams did not show any serious injuries, but the shirt 9 missed training with the group to undergo treatment in the inner part of the CT this week. With that, the boy is doubtful.

Luan, in turn, cannot enter the field due to contractual issues. The midfielder is on loan from Corinthians until the end of the Brasileirão, with an option to renew for another year.

Midfielder Yeferson Soteldo is still out. The attacking midfielder treats a bruise on the biceps femoris of his right thigh. Shirt 10 has not played since October 5th.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: João Paulo; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Lucas Barbosa (Marcos Leonardo) and Lucas Braga

Santos receives Corinthians, therefore, at 7 pm this Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, Peixe is in 12th place, with 43 points.

Leave your comment