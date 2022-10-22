Santos misses Flamengo after a 32-game streak – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Goalkeeper counts on Dorival Júnior’s confidence in Rubro-Negro

Flamengo became champion of the Copa do Brasil and, therefore, there was a lot of celebration from the red-black squad. With just one training session for this Saturday’s game (22), against América-MG, Dorival Júnior decided to spare all the holders, including goalkeeper Santos, who used to stay out of the relay.

Santos participated in all of Flamengo’s last 32 games, even when the team used by the coach was 100% reserve. When he was hired, with Paulo Sousa still in charge of the team, the archer took turns with Hugo Souza in the starting lineup, while with Dorival things changed.

Goalkeeper Santos became “irreplaceable”, and the reserves Diego Alves and Hugo Souza have not won opportunities in these last 32 games. The two substitutes, now, fight for the vacancy, since the holder was not listed to face América-MG.

The trend is that Diego Alves, who will not renew his contract for 2023, will get the chance to start the match, with Hugo Souza staying on the bench. Dorival has made the “management” of the group and giving opportunities to the cast leaders. Therefore, the experienced archer leaves in front of the spawn of Flamengo’s base.

Dorival Júnior, however, did not disclose the lineup, which will be done just an hour before the match takes place. Flamengo and América-MG will face each other at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (22), at Arena Independência. The match is valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.