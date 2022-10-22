Santos vs Corinthians: where to watch, probable teams and absences from the game for the Brasileirão

saints and Corinthians face each other this Saturday (22), at 7pm, at Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship. This will be the fifth and final match between the clubs this season.

+ Fagner and Vital miss penalties and are the villains of Corinthians in the vice of the Copa do Brasil

In Paulistão, Peixe’s victory culminated in the dismissal of coach Sylvinho. In the Copa do Brasil, the teams faced each other in the quarterfinals. The first game was won by Corinthians. On the way back, the black-and-white won 1-0, but got stuck on the way. In the first round of the Brasileirão, a goalless draw in Itaquera.

For the match, interim coach Orlando Ribeiro will not be able to count on Eduardo Bauermann (suspended), in addition to Maicon and Soteldo (injured). Luan, by contractual clause, will not be able to enter the field.

After the triumph over Red Bull Bragantino, Santos wants a victory in the classic to distance itself from the Z4 and paste once and for all in the fight for a spot in the Libertadores. Peixe has 43 points and is in 11th place.

+ See table and simulate the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship



Timão, on the other hand, seeks to pick up the pieces after the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, and wants to continue in the ‘elite squad’ of the Brasileirão. The team occupies the 5th place in the table, with 54 points, and has one less game due to the suspension of the match against Goiás.

Coach Vítor Pereira will not be able to count on Adson, who was diagnosed with a Grade 1 thigh injury. Corinthians does not have suspended players for the duel.

SANTOS X CORINTHIANS

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 33rd ROUND

Place: Vila Belmiro, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: October 22, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA) [SP]Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA) [SP] and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video referee: Thiago Duarte Peixoto SP

Where to watch: Premiere, L real-time! and in audio on the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

SAINTS

João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho and Ed Carlos; Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo (Lucas Barbosa) and Lucas Braga. Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

DEFAULTS: Eduardo Bauermann (suspended), Maicon and Soteldo (injured) and Luan (contractual clause)

HANGED: João Paulo, Luiz Felipe, Madson, Lucas Pires, Carlos Sánchez, Bruno Oliveira, Lucas Barbosa, Lucas Braga, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Piton); Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito; Yuri Alberto and Roger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira

DEFAULTS: Adson (grade 1 thigh injury) and Paulinho (left knee anterior cruciate ligament)

HANGED: Ramiro, Giuliano, Adson and Giovane